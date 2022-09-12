I955 FM


A call for the Chief Secretary to apologize to his Political Leader

Posted on September 12, 2022 by admin

Deputy Political Leader of the Trinidad arm of Progressive Democratic Patriots has added her voice to the controversy involving the Chief Secretary and his Deputy.

Kezel Jackson says Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was looking for a chance to get back at Mr. Duke when he vowed to review his role and functions.

In an apparent rebuttal Political Leader of the PDP Mr. Duke revoked the appointments of the party’s Deputies in Tobago.

Speaking via her Facebook page yesterday Ms. Jackson said Mr. Augustine’s words were disrespectful.

Ms. Jackson also said Mr. Augustine is doing more harm than good to himself.

Also on the weekend Watson Duke said it appears there is now a power struggle within and he called on people of Tobago to take note.

