Desalation Plant 3-day shutdown will affect areas in central and south

There is to be a 3-day shut down of the Desalination Plant and has been told several areas in central and south will be affected.

The shutdown takes effect from tomorrow until Thursday.

The plant provides WASA with 40 million gallons daily, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and augment the supply to areas in central and south Trinidad.

WASA says several measures will be enforced to help the situation.

It says special emphasis will be placed on supplying schools, health institutions and homes for the aged with water.

WASA also says there will be a re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants and implementation of temporary supply schedules.

Areas to be affected include Claxton Bay, San Fernando, Central Caroni, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Fyzabad, Debe and Siparia.