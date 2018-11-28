Plainclothes officer foils attempted robbery at supermarket

A plainclothes police officer foils an attempted robbery at a supermarket in Cunupia.
According to a report this morning, at around 8.40 last night, the officer who had just made a purchase at the One Plus One Supermarket on Munroe Road, was about to enter his car, when three men, one armed with a gun and the other two with cutlasses, stormed the establishment.
It is said, the officer and others were ordered to lie on the ground.
However he quickly hid his firearm under the car and as the bandits entered the grocery, he called for back up.
A team of officers responded within minutes and together with the plainclothes officer attempted to enter the supermarket.
The bandits who tried to escape fired them upon.
One of them was shot and wounded by officers.
He later sought treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and is now under police guard.
The other two were also held at the supermarket.
Owners of the supermarket said bandits also attempted a robbery there on Monday but were intercepted by officers.
The proprietor was uncertain if the three last night were the same men.
