Persons visiting the beach are warned to be on the look out for rough sea conditions

Persons planning to visit the beach at this time are being told to be on the look out for rough sea conditions.

The warning comes from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

Meteorologist Alex Young says the conditions will feature most during periods of high tide and will affect islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Meteorologist Young explains this type of occurrence is normal during this time of year.

He says such sea activity usually occurs during December and continues until either March or April.

Mr. Young spoke with Newscentre 5 yesterday.