4 people wounded in Carenage gunfight

Four people have been wounded in Carenage where gang factions fired shots at each other.

At around 9:30 am residents of Scorpion Alley at upper Haig Street heard the gunshots and saw groups of men engaged in a gunfight.

Police were called to the scene and saw four wounded men on the ground.

They were taken to hospital where they were treated.

Up to late last night they remained under police guard at the hospital