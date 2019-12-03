Influenza death toll rises

The Influenza death toll in the country has risen to 24.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new figure yesterday.

Last week the number was 16.

The Ministry said the Influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold.

It again stated that it is now engaged in a robust nationwide Influenza Vaccination Drive.

The Ministry said the number of vaccines administered so far has been put at 24,797.

The Health Ministry is also saying health care workers and essential services are also encouraged to get their flu shots.