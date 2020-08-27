Over half a million in cash found during police exercise

Over half a million dollars in cash is found during an anti-crime exercise in the Northern Division District.

Officers of the Area East Operations Unit made the find on Tuesday in La Horquetta.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, during the exercise, a search conducted for firearms and ammunition in La Horquetta unearthed cash in the amount of $655,800 dollars.

The exercise was spearheaded by Inspectors Pitt and Birth and supervised by CPL Wellington and PC Burris.

The cash was handed over to the Financial Investigation Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Investigations are underway.