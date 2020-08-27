Some party supporters in Jamaica not pleased with clamp down on campaigning due to coronavirus spread

Some party supporters in Jamaica are not pleased with efforts to clamp down on campaigning for the upcoming Election.

Motorcades and rallies, which are usually hosted by the parties contesting Elections, have been stopped.

So far the parties are committing to avoiding large gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But in Westmooreland last weekend supporters came out to greet a motorcade of the Jamaica Labour Party.

Not everyone observed protocols.

Both the JLP and the Peoples National Party have agreed to stop campaign activities in the interest of public health.

Most of the supporters agreed with the decision.

Jamaicans will go to the polls on September 3rd.