Opposition leader hails behavior of UNC representatives

The United National Congress

Kamla Persad Bissessar is hailing the behavior of her MPs during an attempt in the parliament to unseat the President.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is telling the Prime Minister last Thursday’s series of incidents the house was only the start of other actions being planned by her United National Congress.

Many, including Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, have condemned the actions of the Opposition.

Last night the Opposition leader said she and her representatives did the right thing in resisting what she called the attempts of a dictator.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar accused the government of launching an assault on the country’s democracy.

At the United National Congress’ Monday night forum, Mrs. Persad Bissessar slammed the Independent Senators who voted with the government last Thursday.

She believes the Senators capitulated.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar took issue with comments attributed to Senator Anthony Vierra.

She said the Opposition would fight back.

The leader of the Opposition said the October revolution, mounted by her party will continue and she insisted it is not about violence.