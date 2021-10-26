National Security Minister confirms that a review of spending is being conducted in the TTPS

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is confirming that a review of the spending in the police service is being conducted.

This is all happening while the police service remains without a Commissioner and a commission.

The Minister told TV6 that is only temporary and the discipline of the police service remains unshaken.

President Paula Mae Weekes has already sent the names of 4 nominees to sit on the Police Service Commission.

The members of the last commission all resigned in the face of a raging controversy over the selection of a Commissioner.