Opposition Leader calls for use of soldiers to help fight against crime

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar believes the use of soldiers can bolster the fight against crime.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar repeated her call yesterday while paying tribute to murder victim Christopher Mohammed at his funeral.
28-year-old Mr. Mohammed, was shot dead in St. James last week.
Mr. Mohammed was a Sous Chef aboard an oil rig and a part-time Uber driver.
Mrs. Persad-Bissessar lamented the loss of an outstanding young man, who she said had a vision and had set out goals for himself and his family and did his best to ensure they were well cared for.
Describing the upsurge in violent crime, home invasions and murders as frightening, the Opposition Leader criticized the government’s silence and inaction in dealing with this issue.
She called on the government to look at the option of getting soldiers involved in the fight against crime.
She said this is a viable option to act as a deterrent and to help reduce the crime levels in the country.
The funeral service was held at the St. Anthony’s R.C. church in Petit Valley.
