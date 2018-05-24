Man and woman killed in south Trinidad

A man and a woman are killed in south Trinidad.
The man has been identified as Zainool Mohammed.
He was 53-years-old.
Newscentre 5 understands shortly after 11 o’clock last night relatives of the man reported hearing explosions near their home at in St. Madeline.
Upon investigation Mr. Mohammed was found with gunshots about his body in front of their Coquette Road home.
It is reported that Mr. Mohammed was described as a drug user.
And police are yet to release the identity of the woman killed in south Trinidad.
The killing is believed to have taken place last night just before 8 o’clock in the Gasparillo area.
It is said the woman was at her home when screams were heard.
Neighbours later found the woman with her head bashed in.
