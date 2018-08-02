One dead and one wounded in shooting in Carenage

One man, identified as David Coltes was killed and another, Jadel Slater, was wounded in Carenage.

Police reports say at around 2.15 am yesterday Mr. Coltes, of Western Main Road, Carenage, was liming with relatives and friends at an apartment building at Smith Hill, Carenage, when they were approached by a gunman.

The gunman fired shots into the group wounding Mr. Coltes and his 18-year-old friend Mr. Slater, of Majuba Cross Road, Petit Valley.

The attacker then ran into a vehicle and drove away.

Both men were taken to the St. James Medical Complex where Mr. Coltes was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr. Slater, who was shot once in his leg, was stabilised and transferred to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Police believes Mr. Coltes was the target although he was not known to be involved in criminal activities.

And investigations continue into the killing of Stephen Charles of Layan Hill Bemont.

He was shot by a group of men on Tuesday afternoon while at Barton Lane in Belmont.

Residents reporting hearing the gunshots and called the police.

Mr. Charles was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In Enterprise Chaguanas 40-year-old Ryan Burnett was shot by a group of men on Tuesday evening.

He was killed at Crown Trace Enterprise.

And a stray bullet hit a 26-year-old woman in east Port of Spain yesterday.

Police say the woman, whose identity has not yet been released was sitting in the verandah of her apartment at Nelson Street when she heard a series of gunshots coming from Calvary Hill, East Dry River.

It is said she got up to go inside when she was hit in the right arm.

the woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Police believe a high-powered assault rifle was used in the shooting based on the distance between the two communities.