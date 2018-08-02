Gary Griffith says he is prepared to face criminals head on

A tough talking Police Commissioner designate, Gary Griffith says is prepared to face criminals head on.
Mr. Griffith says he will not be negotiating with criminals and they must know he intends to treat harshly with those who instill fear in the society.
Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday, Mr. Griffith said he will be wasting no time in doing what needs to be done.
A former captain, advisor, and minister now Police Commissioner, Mr. Griffith said criminals must not be allowed to feel there are no repercussions to their actions.
On Monday following three failed attempts by the parliament to agree on a commissioner, Mr. Griffith was given the nod…at least from the goverment bench.
The 13 Opposition MPs in the House abstained.
Mr. Griffith said he was not surprised.
Mr. Griffith was the Police Service Commission’s fourth nominee for the position.
Three others, including Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams were rejected by the House.
In moving the motion for approval of the PSC’s choice, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the former Minister of National Security has proven himself.
He called on his own MPs, to vote according to conscience.
But Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal yesterday explained that his side had nothing against the nominee.
The problem was with the position of the government.
