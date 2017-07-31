OCM posts $40m half-year profit

One Caribbean Media (OCM) Group has reported “satisfactory” results for the six months ended June 30, 2017, despite operating in a difficult economic environment, chairman Faarees Hosein said yesterday.
During the period, the group recorded revenues of $217.6 million (US$32 million), which were one per cent less than the revenues for the same period last year of $220.6 million (US$32.4 million), Hosein said in OCM’s results for the half year.
Net profit before tax of $40 million (US$5.9 million) was achieved, a decline of five per cent for the corresponding period last year of $42 million (US$6.2 million).
This performance includes the investment in broadband, Hosein said in his statement accompanying the financial results.
“Despite the economic conditions, the group remains confident that our strategies will continue to support the delivery of acceptable results to our shareholders,” Hosein said.
OCM directors have approved an interim dividend of 27 cents per share (2016: 27 cents), which will be paid on September 29.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.