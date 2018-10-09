I955 FM


No motive yet for murdered former Deputy Commissioner’s son

Posted on October 9, 2018

police_0Police are yet to determine a motive in the murder of Mark Allard.

 

26-year-old Mr. Allard, the son of for­mer Deputy Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Oswyn Allard, was shot and killed in Chaguanas on Sunday night.

 

Police say Mr. Allard who was also known as “Trou­ble­sum Yute” was am­bushed and shot by un­known as­sailants while at a friend’s house in Lendore Vil­lage just be­fore 9 pm Sunday.

 

He was rushed to the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty but died while being treated.

 

Investigations continue.

