No more beds for four inmates who lit mattresses a fire at MSP

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan

An assurance there is calm at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Relocation is said to be the issue that led to fiery protest within the prison yesterday.

Four inmates at the prison are said to have set fire to their mattresses as a form of protest.

The inmates at the Wayne Jackson building are said to have also locked themselves in their cells demanding a resolution to several issues.

Earlier this morning Prison Commissioner Denis Pulchan told Newscenter 5 because of the action taken by the inmates all beds have been removed from holding cells.

Commissioner Pulchan dismissed claims of a riot saying the blaze was quickly extinguished.

However he said such behavior cannot be condoned.

He said an assessment of the damage was conducted yesterday.