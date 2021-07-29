The police and Ministry of Health are now probing reports that fake vaccination cards are being created and sold.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says it is a serious cause for concern and the matter will be dealt with.
Minister Deyalsingh said yesterday there are provisions in law to deal with such acts of forgery.
Minister Deyalsingh was speaking at the COVID-19 media update yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error