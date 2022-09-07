New head of Port of Spain Police Division promises to rid the capital of crime

Acting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander

The new man at the helm of the Port of Spain Police Division, Acting Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander says he wants to meet with gang members operating in the area.

Mr. Alexander expressed the wish, even as he promised to rid the capital of crime.

Mr. Alexander was promoted to the position on Monday.

Former head of the division Brandon John has been promoted to Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Acting Senior Superintendent Alexander said his first mission is to ensure safety and security in Port of Spain.

A tough talking Mr. Alexander also said gang warfare in Port of Spain must come to an end.

He plans to have a conversation with gang members.

He is also planning to meet with all stakeholders in the area, including the business community, church leaders and other agencies saying they too must assist in the fight against crime.