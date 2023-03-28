NARINE SINGH’S WIDOW MOURNS HER HUSBAND

Investigations continue into the murder of Narine Singh.

It is said Mr. Singh and his wife were at their Charlo Village, Rio Claro home on Sunday night, when someone shot him through a window.

Mr Singh’s wife told police that she and her husband were asleep in her apartment, on the ground floor of the house when she awakened to the sound of a louver pane being forced open, on the eastern side of the bedroom at around midnight.

The widow described her former husband as a kind individual, even to animals.

Meanwhile the shooting death of Marvin Marcano is also under investigation.

Reports say the incident took place at Rabindranath, Trace Kelly Village, at around 10 o’clock Sunday night.

Newscentre 5 understands residents reported hearing several explosions.

The police were contacted.

When officers arrived they found Mr. Marcano lying in a ditch suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.