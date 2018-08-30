I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Mother and daughter being questioned for Tobago murder

Posted on August 30, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13A mother and daughter are being questioned in connection with the murder of a Tobago man.

 

Ankel Thomas was stabbed to death in Lambeau on Tuesday.

 

Details surrounding the incident are unclear but an autopsy performed on Mr. Thomas revealed he died as a result of a stab wound to the back.

 

The autopsy shows the single wound caused Mr. Thomas’ lungs to collapse.

 

Mr. Thomas is Tobago’s 7th murder victim

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *