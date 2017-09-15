I955 FM


Morvant couple charged with Broadbridge murder appear in court

Posted on September 15, 2017 by newscenter5
Left, John Smith, right Virginia Nedd

The Morvant couple charged with the murder of Dr. Claire Broadbridge has appeared in court.

The accused, 34-year-old John Smith, and 32-year-old Virginia Nedd, stood in silence as they appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the 8th Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

They were later remanded into custody.

They are accused of murdering the 80-year-old former National Museum and art gallery director on September 2nd her St. Ann’s home.

Dr. Broadbridge was stabbed about her body and her throat slit.

The couple is expected to re-appear in court on October 12th .

 

