Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs confirms death of T&T national in St. Maarten

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs confirms the death of Trinidad and Tobago national Milan Salvary.

In a release the Ministry says it was advised late yesterday afternoon by relatives of Ms. Salvary, that they have received information confirming her death during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

The ministry says it has been advised that Ms. Salvary frequently visited her daughter who lives in St. Maarten.

It says unfortunately, Ms. Salvary died, during the hurricane, while attempting to relocate from the house at which she was staying.

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, on behalf of the government of Trinidad and Tobago, extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Milan Salvary.