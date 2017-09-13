PM: Opposition Leader desperate to find slander against me

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley responds to claims by the opposition that the lease operator in the fake oil scandal at Petrotrin was a PNM financier.
On Sunday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar read information from an internal audit report from state-owned Petrotrin at her party’s national congress in Couva.
The August 17th report alleged A&V Oil and Gas had inflated its oil production figures and defrauded Petrotrin of almost $100 million.
Mrs. Persad-Bissessar also alleged the lease operator was a PNM financier and had close ties with senior cabinet officials.
But Dr. Rowley says he was not even a member of cabinet when A&V Oil and Gas Ltd got its lease operator’s license in 2009.
He is quoted in the Express newspaper as saying he was fired by then-Prime Minister Patrick Manning in April 2008, so he was not there when the company got the lease from Petrotrin.
The Prime Minster also criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as being desperate to find other slanders against him.
Yesterday Energy Minister Franklin Khan confirmed a probe is being conducted into the “fake oil” issue.
Yesterday President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ancel Roget said he had warned the country about this development before, but no one listened.
He called for an independent probe.
Mr. Roget also called for the fraud squad to intervene.
He said the time had come for changes to be made in the operations of Petrotrin.
Mr. Roget said there must be competent people at all levels of the state owned company.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.