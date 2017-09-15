Government to bring home body of T&T national killed in St Maarten during Irma

Government says it would assist relatives of Melan June Salvary-Doyle who died during hurricane Irma in Dutch St Maarten, in getting her body back to the country.

Mrs Salvary-Doyle and her three year old grandson, were swept away by flood-waters weeks ago, as Irma a category 5 hurricane, battered the island which is shared with the French. Their decomposing bodies were found days later.

Relatives have been pleading for assistance to bring Mrs salvary doyle’s body home for burial.

At the post cabinet news conference yesterday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said government heard the cries for help to bring and would do all in its power to assist.

He said government is seeking to have Mrs Salvary-Doyle’s body flown to Antigua and then to Trinidad.