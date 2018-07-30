Members of Parliament to debate today on Gary Griffith for Police Commissioner post

Members of Parliament will today debate yet another nominee for the post of Police Commissioner.
This time, its former National Security Minister Gary Griffith.
The Police Service Commission submitted Mr. Griffith’s name to the President of the Republic last week.
He is now the top candidate for the job after the parliament rejected the Police Service Commission’s three previous nominees, including Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams.
Today’s sitting is the second time parliament will meet in the vacation period to debate a nominee.
For more than a week there have been public debates over the suitability of Mr. Griffith to hold the position.
Many have supported the nomination, but there have also been objections.
The Police Social and Welfare Association President, Inspector Michael Seales has said politics and policing should not mix.
He was referring to Mr. Griffith’s political past.
Head of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development, Fulade Mutota is against the nomination.
Opposition MP Dr. Fuad Khan said last week, Mr. Griffith will be a good fit.
The MPs will begin debating the nomination at 1:30pm.
