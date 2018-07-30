Missing taxi driver found dead

A missing maxi taxi driver from south has been found dead.

He is Kreshna Lal Bachan also known as boy.

He lived in La Romain.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Bachan was reported missing on Saturday.

At around 3 o’clock yesterday morning officers were on patrol on the highway when the man’s body was found in his maxi in Caroni.

It is believed he suffered a heart attack.

Relatives say he left home to go Chaguaramas to do a private job.

His body has been taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James

Investigations are underway.