Missing taxi driver found dead

Posted on July 30, 2018 by newscenter5

crime-scene-murder-body-chalk-outline-web-generic-1A missing maxi taxi driver from south has been found dead.

 

He is Kreshna Lal Bachan also known as boy.

 

He lived in La Romain.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Bachan was reported missing on Saturday.

 

At around 3 o’clock yesterday morning officers were on patrol on the highway when the man’s body was found in his maxi in Caroni.

 

It is believed he suffered a heart attack.

 

Relatives say he left home to go Chaguaramas to do a private job.

 

His body has been taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James

 

Investigations are underway.

