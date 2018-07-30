Come 2019 polystyrene products such as Styrofoam would be illegal in T&T

Plans by the government to ban the use of Styrofoam are being applauded by one sector stakeholder.
Last Thursday Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis said come 2019, polystyrene products, such as Styrofoam containers, would be illegal.
She said the government had approved the ban some two weeks ago.
Environmental groups have been pushing for a Styrofoam ban for quite some time, with a petition being launched back in 2017 outlining the dangers and hazards of Styrofoam.
Speaking with Newcenter 5 yesterday founder and director of the Environmental Film Festival green screen, Carver Bacchus said it is a good move but not wihtout its challenges.
The move comes on the heels of a controversial step by Massy Stores to no longer provide free plastic bags.
Mr. Bacchus said this too is a step in the right direction.
Recently, St. Vincent and the Grenadines banned the importation of Styrofoam products while Grenada announced that it would also be banning the offending products.
Styrofoam is non-biodegradable and has been cited as a danger to sea life and wildlife.
Mrs. Robinson-Regis said local Styrofoam manufacturers have been given sufficient time to make the adjustments and switch to more environmentally friendly products.
A ban on the importation of Styrofoam products is also to be implemented.
