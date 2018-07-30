Gay Pride March organisers say it was a success

Organisers of Trinidad and Tobago’s first Gay Pride March say it was a success.

Last Saturday scores of members of the LGBTIQ community and their allies participated in the parade, ending six weeks of recognising the history and contributions gays make to the society.

A march through parts of Woodbrook was preceded by a trade fair at the Nelson Mandela Park.

Addressing the gathering organiser Mr. Rudolph Hanamji said it was a moment to remember.

He said it was six weeks of events with support coming from within the community.

And businesswoman and community activist Gillian Goddard participated in the days events.

Ms. Goddard said it was important for her business to stand in support of the community.

Also in the march was the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society which partners with the community on HIV/AIDS outreach.