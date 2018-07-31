Gary Griffith selected as this country’s next CoP

From captain, to advisor to Minister….Gary Griffith is now selected as the country’s next Commissioner of Police.
Follow three failed attempts by the parliament to agree on a commissioner, yesterday Mr. Griffith was given the nod.
All government MPs in the lower house voted for his appointment.
The Opposition did not.
Mr. Griffith was the Police Service Commission’s fourth nominee for the position.
Three others, including Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams were rejected by the house.
In moving the motion for approval of the PSC’s choice, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said the former Minister of National Security has proven himself.
He called on his MPs, to vote according to conscience.
But Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal sought to remind the public about the things Dr. Rowley said against Mr. Griffith when he was in Opposition.
But Dr. Rowley sought to explain his reasons for putting the emailgate matter before the public.
Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition earlier, Dr. Roodal Moonilal said the Opposition had no problem with nominee Griffith.
But he took the ruling party’s position was taken to task.
Mr. Griffith issued a statement after the vote saying he intends to win over all those who are skeptical about his abilities.
The incoming Police Commissioner said he has no intentions of asking for a honeymoon period.
Mr. Griffith admitted it is an “enormous task” to ensure that the fundamental right of all law-abiding citizens to “safety and security,” but he committed to doing “all that is required to ensure that the most fundamental right is provided within the law.
But he said he cannot do it alone.
He reached out to officers within the police service who may have concerns.
He said despite what is reported in the mainstream media, those who took the oath to protect and serve, will do so with pride.”
