Former Head of PSC says it’s a pity all MPs didn’t support Gary Griffith’s nomination

Posted on July 31, 2018 by newscenter5

5a16e44961b86.imageFormer Head of the Police Service Commission, Professor Ramesh Deosaran said it’s a pity all MPs were not on the same page in supporting Mr. Griffith’s nomination.

 

On the Morning Edition programme earlier today, Professor Deosaran said the time has come for closure.

 

The last time the country had a Commissioner of Police was Canadian Dr. Dwayne gibbs.

