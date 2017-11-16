Media accused of twisting information on PM trip to China

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young says the media twisted the information surrounding Prime Minster, Dr Keith Rowley’s trip to China.

Last Thursday, Mr Young announced Dr Rowley was invited to be part of high level talks with nine other world leaders in China.

However, days later via a statement from the OPM, it was said that the Chinese would like to invite Dr Rowley to pay an official visit to the country next year, replacing the high level meetings.

Many persons, including former government Minister Dr Amery Brown described the action of the Chinese as a snub.

The media reports on the situation was criticized by Minister Young at today’s Post Cabinet news conference.

He said the information was reportedly incorrectly.

Minster Young also stressed the importance of the development of relations between both countries.

He said government would continue to work closely with the government of China to amicably come to a resolution.