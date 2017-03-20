Man and woman charged with murder of WPC Nyasha Joseph appear in court

The man and woman charged with the murder of Woman Police Constable Nyasha Joseph appear in court.
They are Kenneth Brown of Sealots and Melissa Brown of Carenage.
The two were formally charged last night following instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The accused stood before Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers Ceasar in the 8th Port of Spain Magistrate’s Court.
36-year-old Ms. Brown was charged with murder and was not called upon to plead, as the charge was laid indictable.
Meanwhile Kenneth Brown, also 36-years-old, was charged with knowingly assisting in the murder of WPC Joseph.
Ms. Brown has a previous conviction for malicious wounding and obstructing police in the execution of their duties.
Ms. Brown has previous convictions for marijuana possession and illegal wounding.
Both accused have been remanded into police custody.
They are scheduled to reappear in court on April 18th.
22-year-old WPC Joseph was reported missing 6 days before her body was fished out of the Gulf of Paria.
She was attached the Morvant Police Station, having joined the service in November last year.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
8 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
8 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
8 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.