Kidnappers demand $2.4 million worth of cocaine for Venezuelan couple

Kidnappers are asking for 2.4 million dollars worth of cocaine for the release of a Venezuelan couple.
Migrants, 23-year-old Juan Ruiz Espinoza, and his 20-year-old girlfriend Betzabett Goitte disappeared last Saturday.
Investigators spent Sunday and yesterday questioning relatives and neighbours about the incident.
It is reported the relatives feel the couple’s disappearance last Saturday afternoon is connected to a gang member involved in the drug trade between Trinidad and Tobago and South America.
The couple was last seen on Saturday in Palmyra Village, San Fernando.
A report made to the police stated that when they left their apartment, they informed the landlord that they were going to downtown San Fernando.
However, at around 2.30 pm, Mr. Espinoza contacted the landlord, saying that he was at one of the KFC outlets in San Fernando and would meet him at King’s Wharf.
The landlord told police he waited until 12.30am but no one came to meet him.
He reported further that he later got a call from another Venezuelan migrant who claimed to have received two phone calls.
One of the callers spoke in English and the second caller spoke Spanish.
Both callers indicated that the landlord should contact the families of the couple and tell them their release they should get 6 kilograms of cocaine.
