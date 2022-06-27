Kamla Persad Bissessar leads the Opposition United National Congress again

Opposition Leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad Bissessar

Kamla Persad Bissessar has been elected to serve another term as the Political Leader of the Opposition United National Congress.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar’s Star team won the internal elections yesterday.

From all reports every member of the team won the positions, which were being contested.

Initial reports say close to 13,000 members of the party voted yesterday.

After victory was declared, Mrs. Persad Bissessar was grateful to the membership.

She also had some words for the critics and challengers.

Former Member of Parliament, Dr Fuad Khan, challenged Mrs. Persad Bissessar for the leadership position.

After he voted yesterday he said he was confident of victory.

Dr. Khan lost his bid.