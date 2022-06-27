Police engaging murder of Lenny Hoyte

The murder of Lenny Hoyte is now engaging the attention of police
According to police reports during the early hours of yesterday morning, 62-year-old Mr. Hoyte was at his Hoyte Avenue, Maturita home having a conversation with a female relative.
It is said during the conversation explosions were heard.
Another member of the household went outside and found Mr. Hoyte motionless under a shed on the eastern side of the premises.
He had several gunshot wounds about the body.
Police are probing the homicide.
