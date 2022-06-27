I955 FM


Police engaging murder of Lenny Hoyte

Posted on June 27, 2022

The murder of Lenny Hoyte is now engaging the attention of police

According to police reports during the early hours of yesterday morning, 62-year-old Mr. Hoyte was at his Hoyte Avenue, Maturita home having a conversation with a female relative.

It is said during the conversation explosions were heard.

Another member of the household went outside and found Mr. Hoyte motionless under a shed on the eastern side of the premises.

He had several gunshot wounds about the body.

Police are probing the homicide.

