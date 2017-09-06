I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Jose may become a hurricane by tonight

Posted on September 6, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-63Meanwhile Jose expected to become a hurricane by tonight.

 

At 5:00 a.m. today the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said it was located at 12.5 degrees north and 42.8 degrees west.

 

It said it was about 2020 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h.

 

It said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect but that interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *