Jamaica’s cabinet to receive preliminary figures on flood damage

Posted on May 22, 2017 by newscenter5

jamaica-floodThe National Works Agency, NWA in Jamaica, says a preliminary figure on the damage to the country’s road infrastructure, is to be sent to cabinet.

Several days of torrential rainfall, which resulted in major flooding saw bridges being washed away, road surfaces being scoured or undermined, and corridors blocked.

Communications Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, while not divulging the figure, says it is preliminary, as the assessment of the damage continues.

There has been speculation that the damage could run into billions of dollars.

Mr. Shaw says, the numbers are up to Friday.

The NWA Communications Manager states, that in Clarendon, getting to the town of Frankfield, is still a challenge.

(IRIE FM)

