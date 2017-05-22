Zimbabwe hunter ‘crushed to death by shot elephant’

A professional big-game hunter was crushed to death by an elephant that had been shot, according to reports in South Africa.
The Netwerk24 website said an elephant cow stormed a group headed by Theunis Botha in Zimbabwe on Friday.
The elephant was reportedly shot as she picked him up with her trunk, before she fell and died, crushing Mr Botha.
He had been leading a group of hunters near the Hwange national park in Zimbabwe when he died.
It is the same park where Cecil the Lion was shot dead by an American hunter in July 2015, sparking an international outcry.
Mr Botha, 51, was a father of five from the northern Limpopo province in South Africa.
His eldest daughter Marike confirmed her father’s death to the BBC, but would not comment further on the circumstances of his death.
(BBC)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.