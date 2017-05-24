I955 FM


1 dead; another critical following shooting in Tobago

Posted on May 24, 2017 by newscenter5

crime-scene-murder-body-chalk-outline-web-genericThere are reports of an early morning murder in Tobago.

Dead is Dexter Providence. He was one of two men found with gunshot wounds to their head on the Mason Hall – Les Coteaux link road.

The men were found at around one O’clock this morning.

The other victim is said to be warded at the Scarborough general hospital in a critical condition. His identity is yet to be released.

Investigations are continuing.

