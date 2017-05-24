Government: no court injunction preventing citizens from submitting Property Tax forms

The Ministry of Finance says there is no court injunction preventing citizens from continuing to submit Property Tax valuation forms.
The Ministry says contrary to statements being reported in the media, the Minister of Finance has been advised by legal counsel that no injunction, or other order has been granted restraining property owners from submitting valuation return forms, on a voluntary basis.
On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry issued a statement inviting property owners to continue submitting valuation forms despite the court case challenging its legality.
However, the statement was condemned by the United National Congress.
Chairman, David Lee yesterday described the move as a reckless and scandalous attempt by Minister Colm Imbert, to subvert and undermine the judicial process.
