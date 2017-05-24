4 people including a teenage boy arrested following the murder of Kimberly Lewis

Police have arrested 4 men, in connection with the brutal murder of, 24 year old Kimberly Lewis. The suspects were held by officers of the Maracas Bay police station.

The men are said to be between the ages of 17 and 28, and from Maraval, Santa Cruz, and Las Cuevas.

Ms Lewis was hacked to death and a man seriously injured in Tyrico, Maracas Bay Village on Monday night. The woman later died at hospital, while her common law husband, Jonathan Garcia, remains in a critical condition.

Two of the men were held shortly after the incident during a road block exercise by officers of the Maracas station.

It is said officers observed four men abandoning their vehicle upon seeing the roadblock and they gave chase.

The other two men were held during patrol exercises by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, led by Snr Sup Sagramsingh and ASP Sooker.

One of the men, police said, was known to Mr Garcia.