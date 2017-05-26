Business woman Raziah Sieuchan found dead at her Lange Park home

A 65 year old business woman is found with her throat slit at her Lange Park, Chaguanas home.
She has been identified as Raziah Sieuchan.
Central Division officers say they responded to reports of a disturbance at Ring Road at around 3 O’clock this morning.
They say when they got to the scene they found Miz Sieuchan lying in a pool of blood. Police say the elderly woman had several stab wounds about her body and her throat was slit.
Police say initial reports suggested robbery as a motive as the house was ransacked.
Miz Sieuchan was a mother of three and was the owner of a pharmacy in St Helena.
Lange Park residents are said to be shocked by her murder. They say the last time something like this happened in the area, was the murder of Xtra Foods C.E.O Vindra Niapaul Coolman.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.