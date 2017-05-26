Business woman Raziah Sieuchan found dead at her Lange Park home

A 65 year old business woman is found with her throat slit at her Lange Park, Chaguanas home.

She has been identified as Raziah Sieuchan.

Central Division officers say they responded to reports of a disturbance at Ring Road at around 3 O’clock this morning.

They say when they got to the scene they found Miz Sieuchan lying in a pool of blood. Police say the elderly woman had several stab wounds about her body and her throat was slit.

Police say initial reports suggested robbery as a motive as the house was ransacked.

Miz Sieuchan was a mother of three and was the owner of a pharmacy in St Helena.

Lange Park residents are said to be shocked by her murder. They say the last time something like this happened in the area, was the murder of Xtra Foods C.E.O Vindra Niapaul Coolman.