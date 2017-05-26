$1.9M cocaine find in the Gulf of Paria; 3 people arrested

A multi-million dollar cocaine find in the Gulf of Paria. The discovery and seizure were made by members of the Coast Guard yesterday.

The Coast Guard says at around 3:30 a.m it intercepted a white pirogue with three occupants on board.

Officers say approached the pirogue and instructed the occupants to stop for a routine search, but it is said the occupants refused to comply and continued with their journey.

A chase ensued and the pirogue was intercepted three minutes later. The vessel, occupants and contents on board were escorted back to Staubles Bay by 5:50 a.m. and a search was conducted.

Coast guard officers say they found two plastic bags containing 36 packages of white powder-like substance weighing approximately 40 Kilogrammes with an estimated street value of $18.9 million dollars

The suspects, two Trinidad and Tobago nationals and one Venezuelan were detained. They were later handed over to members of the Organized Crime Narcotics and Firearms Bureau.

The coast guard says it has discovered approximately $850 million dollars worth of drugs for the year so far.