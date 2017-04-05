Jamaica PM apologises to Rasta community

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness has apologised for the atrocities meted out by members of the security forces in Coral Gardens 54 years ago.

In 1963, the security forces went into the St. James community to quell a disturbance at a gas station, which eventually resulted in a massacre of scores of Rastafarians.

Members of the Rastafarian communities have for years lobbied for the government to acknowledge the atrocities, and make efforts to remedy the wrongs which befell their members.

In parliament yesterday, Mr. Holness expressed the regret of the government for the actions of the security forces and resultant effects.

Prime Minister Holness told parliament, that the government will strive to ensure that unjust incidents such as Coral Gardens are never allowed to happen again.

He added that the Coral Gardens Benevolent Society has pledged to work with the government to assuage the hardships that have been faced by survivors of the incident.

