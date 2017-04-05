Jamaica PM apologises to Rasta community

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness has apologised for the atrocities meted out by members of the security forces in Coral Gardens 54 years ago.
In 1963, the security forces went into the St. James community to quell a disturbance at a gas station, which eventually resulted in a massacre of scores of Rastafarians.
Members of the Rastafarian communities have for years lobbied for the government to acknowledge the atrocities, and make efforts to remedy the wrongs which befell their members.
In parliament yesterday, Mr. Holness expressed the regret of the government for the actions of the security forces and resultant effects.
Prime Minister Holness told parliament, that the government will strive to ensure that unjust incidents such as Coral Gardens are never allowed to happen again.
He added that the Coral Gardens Benevolent Society has pledged to work with the government to assuage the hardships that have been faced by survivors of the incident.
(IRIEFM)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.