Early morning murder in Guyana

Guyana police are searching for a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in the Parika, East Bank Essequibo district.
The victim Dhanwantie Ramhome, was strangled at around 7:30 this morning allegedly by the hands of her estranged husband.
Reports coming out of Guyana say the suspect, a 28 year old Labourer, went to the victim’s house and demanded that she returned home. It is said a fight later endued and the suspect left
Police say at around 6 O’ clock this morning the victim was on her way to the Parika Police Station , when she was approached by the man who then took her to his house.
Miss Ramhome was laterlater found by a relative motionless, in a sitting position with a bed sheet tied around her neck.
The suspect fled.
Miss Ramhome was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
The search continues for the suspect.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.