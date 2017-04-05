Early morning murder in Guyana

Guyana police are searching for a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in the Parika, East Bank Essequibo district.

The victim Dhanwantie Ramhome, was strangled at around 7:30 this morning allegedly by the hands of her estranged husband.

Reports coming out of Guyana say the suspect, a 28 year old Labourer, went to the victim’s house and demanded that she returned home. It is said a fight later endued and the suspect left

Police say at around 6 O’ clock this morning the victim was on her way to the Parika Police Station , when she was approached by the man who then took her to his house.

Miss Ramhome was laterlater found by a relative motionless, in a sitting position with a bed sheet tied around her neck.

The suspect fled.

Miss Ramhome was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The search continues for the suspect.