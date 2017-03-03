Independent Senator believes media is unfairly targeting President Trump

One temporary Independent Senator believes the media are unfairly targeting U.S President Donald Trump because of his stance against groups such as the LGBT.

The statement comes from Clive Dottin who is also a Seventh Day Adventist pastor.

Speaking on a panel of Evangelical Church leaders in Five Rivers on Wednesday, Pastor Dottin said President Trump would have enjoyed better publicity if he followed the trend of modern-day liberalism.

He applauded president trump for his courage in standing for what he believes.

The outspoken pastor said like everyone else the United States President has flaws.

The panel discussion with Pastor Dottin and other evangelical church leaders was held at the Faith Assembly International Church in Five Rivers on Wednesday.