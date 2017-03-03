Carnival 2017 a success

Carnival 2017 was a success.

That’s the view of Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts declares.

Minister Dr. Gadsby Dolly cites increased participation in the Parade of the Bands as evidence of this.

Speaking at yesterday’s post cabinet news briefing Minister Gadsby Dolly said from all reports carnival was enjoyable.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly said the analysis has begun into Carnival with an aim of improving.

Dr. Gadbsy Dolly said a report is to be prepared to determine the economic activity generated by the festival.