3 men shot and killed at bar

Three men are shot and killed at a bar in Debe.
Dead are Kevin Fuller, Terry Edwards, and Sanjay Mahabir.
A fourth man was wounded and taken to hospital.
Reports say at around 7 o’clock last evening gunmen opened fire at Runway 69 Shorts Restaurant and Bar at Wellington Road where the men were liming.
Mr. Fuller and Mr. Edwards were killed inside the bar.
Mr. Mahabir, ran from the bar and laid on the road.
Reports say the killer ran up and shot him in the head.
The fourth man, a 19-year-old, was shot in the leg.
Police officers of the Homicide Region III, Southern Division Task Force and San Fernando CID responded.
Police say the motive is unknown.
