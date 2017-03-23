In Guyana: DPP reopens case of murdered Political Activist Courtney Crum Ewing

Relatives and close friends of murdered Political Activist Courtney Crum Ewing are welcoming the reopening of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Mr. Crum Ewing was murdered in March 2015.
He was killed at the Diamond Housing scheme on the East Bank Demerara, where he was staging a one man protest calling for the removal of the then Peoples Progressive Party government.
His stepfather, Eustace Harcort says it was necessary to take another look at the file and the DPP has done the right thing.
He says the man charged with the murder, Reagan Rodrigues was not known to Mr. Crum Ewing and would have had no reason to kill him.
The relatives of Mr. Crum Ewing staged yet another demonstration outside the offices of the Attorney General planted a tree in his memory.
