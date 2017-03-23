I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

In Guyana: DPP reopens case of murdered Political Activist Courtney Crum Ewing

Posted on March 23, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-8Relatives and close friends of murdered Political Activist Courtney Crum Ewing are welcoming the reopening of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

Mr. Crum Ewing was murdered in March 2015.

 

He was killed at the Diamond Housing scheme on the East Bank Demerara, where he was staging a one man protest calling for the removal of the then Peoples Progressive Party government.

 

His stepfather, Eustace Harcort says it was necessary to take another look at the file and the DPP has done the right thing.

 

 

He says the man charged with the murder, Reagan Rodrigues was not known to Mr. Crum Ewing and would have had no reason to kill him.

 

The relatives of Mr. Crum Ewing staged yet another demonstration outside the offices of the Attorney General planted a tree in his memory.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *